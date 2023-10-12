Crews respond to commercial fire in Oklahoma City

TechCrunch

India's UPI is "fantastic at many levels" but remains an "incredibly painful experience" for ecosystem participants, Mastercard's CFO said at a recent conference, underscoring tensions around the mobile payments rail that facilitates over 10 billion transactions monthly in the nation with low card penetration. When questioned about Mastercard's prospects in emerging markets such as India, CFO Sachin Mehra praised UPI for helping with digitization but voiced reservations about its commercial sustainability. While card giants such as Mastercard and Visa charge merchants a fee for consumer transactions, UPI -- established seven years ago by a consortium of banks and supervised by the Reserve Bank of India's special unit, NPCI -- largely functions at no cost to the merchants.