Crews respond to crash involving school bus in Washington County

Crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Washington County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the 4000 block of Route 40 in Buffalo Township at 3:20 p.m. after a school bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.

The shift supervisor confirmed to Channel 11 that students were on board at the time of the crash. The McGuffey School District superintendent confirmed that students onboard were from the middle and high school campus. Another bus was brought to the scene to get students to their stops.

No injuries have been reported. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County councilmember banned from Airbnb for life due to ‘criminal records match’ Owner of Ross Township tree-trimming business ordered to clean up after complaints Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Turtle Creek VIDEO: Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley accused of offering teen employee money for sex appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts