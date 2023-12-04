Crews respond to deadly house fire in Laurens Co.
Crews respond to deadly house fire in Laurens Co.
Indonesia’s construction industry is growing quickly, driven by residential and industrial building, alongside infrastructure development plans by the government. The founders of Gravel want to change that by making it easier to find workers and other construction professionals. Investors include New Enterprise Associate (NEA), Marvell Technology Group co-founder Weili Tai, Cadence Design System executive chairman Lip-Bu Tan, SMDV, East Ventures and other strategic investors.
The Texans keep winning, and their head coach is looking very good.
It will be LAFC against the Columbus Crew on Dec. 9.
More than 23,000 shoppers rave about these slippers: 'Perfect for broken tired old feet.'
A group of more than 3,000 auto dealers said in a letter to the White House that a majority of US consumers aren't ready to make the shift to EVs.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
The scandal-plagued New York Republican became the sixth-ever House member to be removed.
Amazon Web Services took to Las Vegas for its AWS re:Invent event, which kicked off November 27 and runs until December 1. Amazon delivered a rapid-fire series of announcements and unveilings of recent things it's been working on, in a direct response to the increased competition for cloud providers to meet the rise of AI with compelling offers for customers. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote set the tone for the event, making it clear that AWS is in a position to defend its longstanding lead, and it's deploying AI tools and services to continue being the top large cloud provider in the market.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
A federal appeals court rules that civil lawsuits seeking damages against former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot carried out by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, can proceed.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
A ban on TikTok's app in the state of Montana, enacted earlier this year, is now on hold. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte first signed into law the U.S.'s strictest restriction on the social video app in May of this year, saying the law would protect Montanans' personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party. TikTok is operated by ByteDance, a Beijing-based operation, though now its U.S. user data is housed on Oracle servers in the U.S.
The 2023 Autoblog Technology of the Year competition sees five strong entries, but Mercedes-Benz with Dolby Atmos comes out as the winner.
With Sam Altman's return to OpenAI as CEO, Microsoft joins the board as a non-voting observer.
Elon Musk has a new message for advertisers pulling back from the platform: “Go fuck yourself.”
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
Sam Altman is officially back as OpenAI's CEO after a tumultuous week and change. In a letter circulated internally at OpenAI and subsequently published to the OpenAI blog, Altman announced that Mira Murati, who was briefly appointed interim CEO by the previous board, will return to her role as CTO, and confirmed that the initial new board will consist of Bret Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce; Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, who served on the previous board; and economist and political veteran Larry Summers. Microsoft will also gain representation on the board in the form of a non-voting observer.
The tree also comes in pink, silver, gold, red and more fun colors.
She first began digging a tunnel under her suburban home and sharing the process on TikTok in 2022
An op-ed from the White House's Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger.