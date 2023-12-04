Crews respond to deadly house fire in Laurens Co.

TechCrunch

Amazon Web Services took to Las Vegas for its AWS re:Invent event, which kicked off November 27 and runs until December 1. Amazon delivered a rapid-fire series of announcements and unveilings of recent things it's been working on, in a direct response to the increased competition for cloud providers to meet the rise of AI with compelling offers for customers. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky's keynote set the tone for the event, making it clear that AWS is in a position to defend its longstanding lead, and it's deploying AI tools and services to continue being the top large cloud provider in the market.