Crews respond to early morning fire

May 15—DAYTON — Fire crews extinguished a blaze at a multi-family house in Dayton early this morning.

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Mack Avenue around 12:41 a.m. for a report of a fire, according to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jared Donohoo, of Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The building was reported to be a vacant home and no injuries were reported, Donohoo said.

There's no word yet on the extent of the damage to the structure or how long it took for fire crews cleared the scene, he said.