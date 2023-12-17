Crews respond to fatal Kearns house fire, 1 dead

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed in a house fire in Kearns Saturday night, according to Unified Fire Authority.

UFA crews responded to the scene of the fire, located on the block of 4200 West 5600 South, at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Fire personnel reportedly entered the house and found one victim inside. That individual was brought outside and pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other people were in the home, officials said. The fire was reportedly under control within 30 minutes of fire crews’ arrival.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members.

No further information is currently available.

