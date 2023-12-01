Crews respond to fire on Dauphine Street in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crews are responding to a fire on Dauphine Street in the French Quarter on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The fire appears to be in the 500 block of the street. Smoke could be seen coming from the building around 6:45 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Department and the New Orleans Fire Department are on the scene. The NOPD is directing traffic near the intersection of Dauphine and Toulouse streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

