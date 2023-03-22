Crews respond to fire in East Pittsburgh

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in East Pittsburgh.

According to Allegheny County 911, fire and EMS crews were called to the 800 block of Linden Avenue at 6:25 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

