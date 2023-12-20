Crews respond to fire at home along busy Millvale road

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at a home in Millvale.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Evergreen Avenue at around 5 p.m. Wednesday

The fire was quickly brought under control.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

36M Xfinity accounts may have been compromised after hacking incident Pennsylvania news helicopter crashes; pilot, photographer on board killed Woman wants to find people who tried to help her husband killed in weekend Parkway East crash VIDEO: 2 gold coins donated to red kettles in separate counties DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts