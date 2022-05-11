Crews respond to fire in Jefferson Hills

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Jefferson Hills.

Allegheny County officials reported to the 2600 block of Ridge Road after the fire was reported.

The call for the fire came in at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Allegheny County said that everyone is out of the structure and there are currently no reported injuries.

Channel 11 is on the scene. Check back with WPXI as this story develops.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WPXI apps for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING NOW:

Man arrested in connection with Lawrence County homicide after chase on Route 28 McKeesport police asking for help finding missing 13-year-old girl Video shows garbage truck rolling down hill before crashing into several vehicles, home VIDEO:Police looking to identify person seen in photos in relation to Airbnb mass shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



