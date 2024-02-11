Crews respond to brush fire under bridge near Buford Highway

Atlanta fire officials responded to a brush fire near Buford Highway on Sunday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to a brush fire at Lenox Road at the Buford Highway Connector.

Firefighters found heavy smoke underneath the overpass near a homeless encampment.

All lanes northbound and southbound past Lenox Rd are currently closed, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

GDOT investigators responded to the scene to assess the integrity of the bridge.

This area is known to be a homeless encampment.

It is unclear exactly how this fire began or whether there are any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

