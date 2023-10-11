Crews respond to house fire in Allison Park overnight

Emergency crews responded to an overnight house fire in Allison Park.

According to officials, the fire happened in the 2900 block of Manuel Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

Officials also said no one was hurt in the fire.

