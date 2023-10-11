Crews respond to house fire in Allison Park overnight
Emergency crews responded to an overnight house fire in Allison Park.
According to officials, the fire happened in the 2900 block of Manuel Drive just before 2:30 a.m.
Officials also said no one was hurt in the fire.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
PNC Bank laying off employees, spokesperson confirms 2 adults, teen accused of stealing thousands of dollars in makeup from local Ulta, Sephora Man accused of ripping off local businesses in Cranberry Township VIDEO: Plans to turn old Bally Fitness into movie theater fall through DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts