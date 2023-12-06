Crews respond to house fire in California Borough

Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire in California Borough.

First responders were called to the 900 block of Pike Run Road at 7:33 p.m.

Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11.

When units arrived on scene, they reported the house was fully involved.

A photo from a Channel 11 crew shows huge clouds of smoke billowing into the air.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

