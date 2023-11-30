Crews respond to house fire in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a reported house fire near Southwest 59th Street and South Walker Avenue on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

House fire near 59th Street and Walker Avenue. Image courtesy KFOR.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage before spread to other parts of the house.

Firefighters have torn the garage door down and broke through a wall on the side of the house while working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

