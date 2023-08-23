Crews respond to a house fire after vehicle crashes into a garage in Clovis. 1 arrested

Clovis police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fled after crashing into a garage on Tuesday night.

Clovis Police spokesperson Ty Wood said they received a call at 9:21 p.m. of a vehicle that collided into a house at Winery and Holland avenues with residents inside.

Officers arrived and saw a vehicle had crashed into the garage, which caught fire, Wood said. The residents got out of the home safely.

No injuries were reported, Wood said.

A woman was seen in the passenger seat and a man appeared to be driving the vehicle. Wood said the man ran from the scene into some backyards and the woman was taken into custody.

Clovis and Fresno Fire departments responded to the two-alarm fire. Crews put out the fire quickly that was contained to the garage.

It’s unknown how the vehicle ended up on the side of the garage. The incident is under investigation.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor, Wood said.

He said the two suspects are not associated with the home.

“This could’ve been much more serious,” Wood said. “It’s the matter what part of the home the vehicle collided with. Luckily there was no one inside the garage, to my knowledge. We’re extremely lucky that everyone got out safely.”

A vehicle is charred after it crashed into a garage of a Clovis, California home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.