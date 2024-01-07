Crews respond to an overnight garage fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire crews were called to the scene of a garage fire early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of Margaret Drive for the report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story detached garage and an RV camper that was engulfed in flames parked next to the garage.

Crews from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach deployed multiple hoselines to knock down the flames and extinguish the fire. The fire was marked under control around 4:51 a.m.

The residents evacuated the home as a precaution before crews arrived. Officials say the house was not affected by the fire and no one was hurt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.