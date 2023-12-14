Crews respond to partially sunken boat spilling fuel near Seattle boat ramp

United States Coast Guard crews responded to a partially sunken boat near the First Avenue boat ramp on Thursday morning.

USCG crews worked with Seattle Fire, Seattle Police, and local Washington Department of Ecology responders to set up an “absorbent boom” around what they describe as a cabin cruiser.

According to a USCG spokesperson, the boat was leaking fuel as it sunk. It’s unclear how much made it into the water, although crews managed to pull 130 gallons out of its tanks.

Authorities are still trying to find its owner. The cruiser’s registration was also expired.

The USCG urges anyone with a boat they can’t take care of anymore to call the Washington Department of Natural Resources. DNR has a derelict vessel turn-in program to ensure that boats like this are removed from the water before they become a hazard.



