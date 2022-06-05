‘They zip-tied me and my manager’; 911 call reveals moments after armed robbery in Dayton

A 911 call reveals the moments after an alleged armed robbery at a Rite Aid in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

“We were just robbed at gunpoint,” an audibly upset caller tells dispatchers.

Dispatchers received the call just before 6 p.m. notifying them of an armed robbery at the Rite Aid in the 1000 block of Wilmington Avenue in Dayton.

The caller tells dispatchers that the suspect zip-tied them and their manager and they put them on the floor and the suspects said they had a gun.

“They zip-tied our hands pretty tight and he made me close my eyes and count to 100 when they were leaving,” the caller said.

The caller hid in the bathroom after the suspects left, saying they didn’t feel safe coming out.

They said they believe it was two or three suspects, but were unable to get a good look before being told to get on the floor.

>> PHOTOS: Crews respond to robbery at Rite Aid in Dayton

“I didn’t want to look up too much because I was scared they would hurt me,” the caller tells the dispatcher.

The suspects took almost everything out of the cabinets, and some things off the shelves and put them into trash bags, according to the caller.

“I’m just glad they didn’t hurt me,” the caller said.

Another caller told Montgomery County dispatch that they saw four males wearing black jackets and ski masks.

Sergeant Philip Watts with Dayton Police Department said crews do not have information about suspects at the moment, but do believe them to be armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Watts said they believe the suspects ran northbound on Revere Avenue.

If any residents in the area have surveillance footage that could help police identify suspects or any additional information, Watts asks they contact DPD at 937-333-2677.

We will update this story as we learn more.



