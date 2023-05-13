Crews respond to shooting along I-485 in south Charlotte

Crews responded to someone who had been shot Friday night along Interstate 485 in south Charlotte, MEDIC said.

The shooting investigation impacted traffic on the outer loop near the Pineville-Matthews Road exit.

No further information has been released.

