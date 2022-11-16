UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; suspect in custody

UPDATE: 1:15 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street shortly after 845 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers were able to quickly secure the suspect, who was arrested for felonious assault as well as unrelated charges, the spokesperson said.

Violent Offenders Unit detectives will be meeting with the prosecutor’s office for the consideration of charges against the suspect.

INITIAL REPORT:

Crews are investigating a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Around 8:55 p.m. crews were called to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street to report of a shooting.

Montgomery County dispatch confirmed that crews are on the scene, but said further information was not available.

Our crews on the scene reported seeing crime scene tape around the area and multiple cruisers.

