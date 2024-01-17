Crews respond to structure fire near Sun Prairie
Crews respond to structure fire near Sun Prairie
Crews respond to structure fire near Sun Prairie
Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.
Best Android screen machine? Best iPad? Find the perfect gadget for your specific needs.
Plus, score a Dyson-esque stick vac for under $100 and an iPad for $80 off, to name a few.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
If you want your home to dazzle before holiday guests arrive, this No. 1 bestseller is your new best friend.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 and Fire HD Plus 8 tablets are also on sale.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
A look at what has driven car prices higher and higher, and a sign that the rise may be close to an end.
Mona Yacoubian, vice president of the Middle East and North Africa Center at the U.S. Institute of Peace, speaks with Yahoo News about what the U.S. and U.K. retaliatory strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen mean for escalating tensions in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
Snapchat is introducing new parental controls that will allow parents to restrict their teens from interacting with the app's AI chatbot. The changes will also allow parents to view their teens' privacy settings, and get easier access to Family Center, which is the app's dedicated place for parental controls. Parents can now restrict My AI, Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot, from responding to chats from their teen.
We even spotted Under Armour workout gear for nearly 50% off.
Nick Saban's players praised him. His opponents praised him. Shedeur Sanders started recruiting.
After 21 years with Upper Deck, LeBron James signed with Fanatics.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
At CES, Mercury Marine is showing off and expanding its the Avator series of electric boat motors for electric motoring on the water.