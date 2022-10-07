Crews respond to apartment fire in Ross Township

Emergency crews are battling a 5-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Ross Township.

The call for the structure at 5900 Babcock Boulevard came in at 7:44 p.m.

911 dispatchers confirmed one person has been transported to an area hospital and others are being evaluated.

Channel 11 crews attempting to get to the scene report traffic is being diverted off Babcock Boulevard at least a half mile from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

