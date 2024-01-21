Crews respond to warehouse fire in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Firefighters responded to a commercial fire at a warehouse near NE 23rd Street and N Martin Luther King Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the building that caught fire was housing various chemicals, including some combustible chemicals and acids.

Firefighters reportedly heard several small explosions coming from inside the building as they worked to extinguish the flames.

OKCFD also says a hazmat crew was called to the scene to monitor possible chemical runoff.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. The cause is still currently under investigation.

