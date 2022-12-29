Crews respond to Westmoreland structure fire

Crews were called to a structure fire in South Greensburg this morning.

The call came in before 11 a.m. for the 1200 block of S. Main Street.

A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 everyone got out safely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as information becomes available.

