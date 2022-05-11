Crews responding to fire in Washington Township

Fire crews are responding to a fire in Washington Township.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the call for a fire in the 2600 block of Turkey Ridge Road came in at 2:04 p.m.

911 tells Channel 11 that explosions were reported in the beginning of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is still active.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us for additional details.

