Mass. man dies after car crashes into tree on Route 105 in Middleborough

A Massachusetts man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Middleborough, according to officials.

Police Chief Joseph Perkins and Fire Chief Owen Thompson said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday off Thompson Street, right on Route 105, just south of the Plain Street intersection.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 66-year-old Middleborough man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perkins and Thompson said the section of Route 105 between Plain and Precinct streets is closed, and that drivers should seek an alternate route.

Middleborough police, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Prevention and Control Unit are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

