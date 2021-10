Reuters

As countries vie for attention at Expo 2020 Dubai, China has gone all out, hoping to take centre stage by showcasing more than 5,000 years of civilisation crowned by recent technological advances. A robotic panda shakes hands with visitors to its pavilion, named "Light of China", one of the biggest at the expo which opened last week. Built on a site covering around 4,600 square metres, 'Light of China' offers a glimpse into the future: space exploration, robotics and smart cities, and is a source of pride for some early Chinese visitors.