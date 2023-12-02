Crews work to restore power as thousands experience outages in King County

Crews with Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light are working to restore power in Washington as thousands experienced early morning outages on Sunday.

Puget Sound Energy has 2,528 customers out of power with 1,757 in King County alone as of 1 p.m.

Seattle City Light says that 1,345 of its customers are also out of power in King County.

Officials say that the outages were initially caused by extreme weather.

Seattle City Light reports outages due to weather. This may affect traffic signals. Use caution! Treat all dark or... Posted by Seattle Department of Transportation on Thursday, November 2, 2023

