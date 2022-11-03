Crews return to Beaver County house for possible second fire

Firefighters had to return to a house in Beaver County this morning after reports that a fire there had rekindled.

The house is in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in New Galilee.

The first call to 911 came in just before 1 a.m. The fire was under control within about an hour. Officials said the occupants got out safely and there were no reported injuries.

Crews were called back around 4:30 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

