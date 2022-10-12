Latrobe fire ruled arson; man arrested

A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning fire in Latrobe.

Dale Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with arson after allegedly causing a fire at 18 E. Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. Latrobe police said Smith set the fire after a domestic dispute. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 it started in the basement.

A 911 operator said no one was transported to the hospital.

Smith is also facing charges of causing a catastrophe, terroristic threats and simple assault.

The state fire marshal is investigating.

TRENDING NOW:

Thomas Jefferson High School football player recognized for saving teammate’s life Mon Fayette Expressway to integrate new technology into construction project US justices throw out Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision VIDEO: Dozens of cats rescued from hoarding situation at Jeannette home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts