Crews on scene of water main break in Brentwood

Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Brentwood.

It’s happening in the 400 block of Greenlee Road.

Officials said water is flowing down the hill into at least one home.

Our crews could see firefighters knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Pennsylvania American Water is on the scene. It’s unclear how many homes have been impacted by the break.

Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond is heading to the break. Check back for updates as we get them.

