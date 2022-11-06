Crews search East Bay waters in Olympia for missing burglary suspect

Olympia police, fire and Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team members have been searching for a missing burglary suspect who jumped into East Bay early Sunday morning.

As of about 11:15 a.m. the man had not been found, said Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Packard.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, Olympia police were dispatched to Swantown Marina on East Bay after a report of a burglary in progress, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The adult man was reportedly trying to break into a boat.

Police arrived and the man fled from the scene, ultimately jumping into East Bay.

Police kept an eye on him while they called the Olympia Fire Department, who later launched a boat to search for the man, Lower said.

However, about that time, police lost sight of the man, he said.

