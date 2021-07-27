Crews search Middle Point home previously tied to missing Van Wert man

Jul. 27—MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant once again at 304 S. Adams St. in Middle Point on Tuesday.

In October of 2016, they were at the same residence looking for clues in the disappearance of Kori Glossett, the Van Wert man who had been missing since his birthday on June 16, 2016.

Jeffrey Glossett, Kori's father, reported him missing on July 21, 2016.

Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach would not confirm or deny whether the latest search warrant execution was related to that case or another case.

The Van Wert County Auditor's Office website lists the owner of the property as Dale H. Gear.

On the scene were officers from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Evidence Response Team and the Van Wert Police Department.

The sheriff's office did issue a news release around noon Tuesday urging motorists to avoid the area while they were executing the search warrant.

Riggenbach would not say whether their department would be issuing an updated statement or whether it might come from the Van Wert County Prosecutor's Office.

