Crews searching for stranded angler on Strawberry Reservoir

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Search and rescue crews are searching Friday night for an angler on a large Utah reservoir as a winter storm swirls over the state.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue posted on social media that crews are searching for a fisherman on Strawberry Reservoir. Video from the scene shows a search crew member on a snowmobile amid blowing snow conditions.

Details are few at this hour, but officials said they are preparing to issue updates.

Strawberry Reservoir is located about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

