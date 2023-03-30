Crews spot arm sticking out from debris of demolished women’s shelter, Ohio cops say

Workers clearing the site of a recently demolished building in Cleveland discovered a dead body in the rubble, Ohio police told news outlets.

On March 27, employees with an excavating company were hauling loads of debris from the site and dumping them at another location, police told WOIO.

Crews finished transporting another load when something caught a worker’s eye — a human hand sticking out from the pile of debris, the station reported. Police arrived at the scene and uncovered the body of a woman.

The woman was later identified as 57-year-old Rhonda Toke, TV station WJW reported. No cause of death has been released.

The rubble was taken from the site of a women’s shelter that was demolished earlier in the month, WKYC reported.

First responders also battled two fires at the building on March 20, which investigators believe were set intentionally, the outlet reported. The fires are still being investigated, and it’s not clear if there’s any connection between them and the dead woman.

Outdoorsman looking for deer antlers finds remains of missing Ohio man, officials say

Man tosses woman wrapped in blanket off 4th-story balcony, Oklahoma cops say

Dog’s gruesome find leads cops to body in a creek bed, South Carolina coroner says

Family dog kept coming home with bones, then brought back a human skull, Texas cops say