Crews start cleanup after Kentucky train derailment. Here’s what to know.

The cleanup process of 16 damaged railcars and leaked contaminants was underway Friday at the site of a train derailment in Rockcastle County and was expected to take a few days, according to officials who shared details of the cleanup Friday.

The cleanup process came after the derailment of a CSX train which occurred north of Livingston Wednesday. Two of the railcars were carrying molten sulfur and at least one of them was breached, causing a fire that burned until Thursday. Residents were urged to evacuate until the fire could be extinguished and the area deemed safe. Authorities told locals they could go back home Thursday afternoon.

Crews finished building a temporary gravel road to the scene overnight Thursday, according to Dustin Heiser, interim director of Kentucky Emergency Management. Crews have removed five of the 16 railcars since then.

The process of removing the railcars and leaked contaminants is expected to take multiple days, according to Joe McCann, director of emergency management and hazardous materials for CSX.

“We will work around the clock. We expect it to take the next few days to complete all those activities,” McCann said at a news conference Friday. “The railroad will not be restored until we have removed all damaged cars and spilled contents.”

Contractors with CSX and the Environmental Protection Agency continued to monitor air and water quality for contaminants Friday, according to Heiser. Officials planned to publish the results online in the near future. Sulfur dioxide was released into the air when the fire burned, but no sulfur dioxide had been detected in Livingston since about 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the EPA.

Crews were set to work 12-hour shifts until the cleanup process was complete.

“These crews, these boots on the ground are down there working 12-hour shifts cleaning this up and mitigating this situation,” Livingston Mayor Larry Davidson said. “Lets remember these 12-hour crews that are working overnight and please keep them in your prayers and your thoughts.”

Kentucky Emergency Management interim director Dustin Heiser speaks during a press conference at Rockcastle Middle School in Mt. Vernon, Ky., on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Exposure to sulfur dioxide can make breathing difficult and can damage the respiratory system, according to the EPA. People with asthma, especially children, are susceptible. The chemical can also damage the environment.

In addition to the cars carrying sulfur, the EPA said three other cars were loaded with magnesium hydroxide and one empty tank car that previously held methanol also derailed. CSX said there was no indication these cars were breached. The remaining cars were either empty or carrying non-hazardous products like grain or plastic.

No casualties were reported. One engineer sustained minor injuries, officials said.

A voluntary evacuation advisory was issued to nearby residents as a safety precaution. CSX said the evacuation order was lifted Thursday afternoon.

Resources available for impacted residents

The Family Assistance Center that was utilized for people impacted by the train derailment is transitioning to the CSX Outreach Center, Heiser said. The center, located in the Livingston Gymnasium at 29 School Street, was expected to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday for residents needing assistance getting back in their home.

On Sunday and Monday the center will be open to reimburse impacted residents for any wage loss or out-of-pocket expenses as a result of the incident, CSX said.

The Red Cross housed displaced residents in local hotels and fed people while they were away from their homes, according to CSX. The company plans to cover the costs of all supplies used to care for the displaced residents.

Additional information about the derailment and resources available can be found at this link.

Rockcastle County Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook speaks during a press conference at Rockcastle Middle School in Mt. Vernon, Ky., on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.