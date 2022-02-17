Crews work to thwart ice buildup as wintry weather bears down on Chicago

NextShark

Nobody likes doing holiday homework, but a boy in China took his disgruntledness to a whole new level when he blew up the assignments given to him for Lunar New Year using firecrackers inside his family’s home. The 5-year-old boy was on his third and last Lunar New Year holiday homework assignment when he suddenly decided to blow it up using his grandfather's lighter and his cousin's firecracker on Feb. 10, local Chinese media reported, via AsiaOne. ﻿Speaking to local reporters, the boy’s mother said his school had given him the three assignments before the Lunar New Year holiday that began on Feb. 1.