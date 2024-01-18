'Our crews were out in full force': Road commissions, police work to keep up with snowfall

After an unusually mild winter, Charlevoix's sidewalks and streets are finally covered with snow. Meteorologist Jeff Zoltowski estimates the region received around 2 feet of snow over a two-day period this week.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — After an unseasonable lack of snow, Mother Nature seems to be trying to make up for lost time with intermittent periods of heavy snowfall this week.

According to Jeff Zoltowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gaylord, snowfall amounts throughout the week have varied greatly across the region due to lake effect snow.

In Petoskey, one observer at the wastewater treatment plant saw exactly 12 inches of snow between 7 a.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday. Another observer at North Central Michigan College clocked just 6-7 inches over the same period.

A Cheboygan resident works with his snow blower on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

More: Superintendent apologizes for keeping schools open as heavy snow hits Petoskey

Places like Conway and Alanson received the most snowfall during the mid-week storm, Zoltowski said.

While the full totals are not yet available, he estimates the region received around 2 feet of snow in the two-day period.

Throughout Wednesday, parts of the region dealt with visibility near zero, Zoltowski said. High winds and light snow contributed to drifting and reduced visibility on the roads.

Public Schools of Petoskey Superintendent Jeff Leslie wrote a letter to parents Wednesday, saying he should have canceled school due to the snowfall and limited visibility.

"I want to apologize for the decision to not cancel school this morning," Leslie wrote in the letter. "Clearly, that was the wrong decision."

Petoskey schools, like many others in the region, were closed on Thursday.

Zoltowski said on Wednesday there were reports of accidents and that road commission crews were having trouble keeping roads clear in parts of Emmet and Cheboygan counties.

It was all hands-on deck for the Cheboygan County Road Commission on Wednesday. Even office personnel assisted where needed as they tackled the constant snowfall. Instead of sitting at his desk, Matt MacGregor, engineer technician and permits agent, found himself helping to plow intersections and provide easier access for the larger snowplows.

“We had guys working from 7 a.m. to 8 or 8:30 p.m.,” said MacGregor. A normal workday usually ends at 3:30 p.m. this time of year.

He said his staff was out working at 5 a.m. Thursday, but he hopes his team can leave at a normal time.

“But, when the snow calls, we gotta be here,” MacGregor said.

(From left) Karl, Lauren, Greta and Elsa Meisel of Petoskey hike up the sledding hill at the Winter Sports Park in Petoskey on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

For East Jordan Chief of Police Scott Hankins, these storms don't feel out of the ordinary.

“It’s looking like January,” said Hankins. “The roads are snow covered and slippery and the crews are doing the best they can to maintain them.”

Hankins added that there were a number of vehicle crashes on Wednesday, “but we fortunately did not have any specific accidents in East Jordan."

He encourages people to “continue to drive carefully, drive defensively and give themselves a little extra time in their travels so they can get where they need to safely.”

As winter storms have raged across Michigan, Emmet County Undersheriff Matt Leirstein said that since Jan. 12, the sheriff’s office has responded to 31 accidents, six motorists in need of assistance, and 22 instances of vehicles in a ditch.

The Emmet County Sheriff's Office responded to the same number of vehicles in a ditch between Oct. 1 and Jan. 11 that they did between Jan. 12-18.

"These numbers highlight the significant impact that winter storms can have on our community and the importance of preparedness during such conditions," Leirstein wrote in a statement.

Despite the snow, road cones caution drivers of the continued bridge construction in Charlevoix.

Jim Venek, Charlevoix County Road Commission Engineer, said the lake effect snow band concentrated from the Boyne City area north kept their team busy all day on Wednesday with “a constant barrage.”

"It was an unusual day but we were there to take care of it," Venek said.

He said the commission prioritized state highways before heading to local roads.

“Our crews were out in full force," Venek said. "We have to concentrate on the state highways first — our plow drivers are assigned to U.S. 131 and M-75 and M-66 and all the state highways in the county. Our other drivers were on the primary and local road system."

Venek said the commission team was able to keep their goal of getting every road plowed at least once per day.

However, Venek noted that people who live on a road that got their road plowed first thing in the morning on Wednesday may have needed a second plow by the end of the day with the continued snowfall.

Subscribe: Get unlimited digital access to our coverage about your community

Venek described a few accidents on Wednesday on U.S. 131 in which the Charlevoix County Road Commission was called to assist, one being in Emmet County north of Bear River Road and one by Adams Road north of Boyne Falls in Charlevoix County.

"We have our night guy assisting the state highway system and then 911 will call us to help with recovery and getting the roads back open," he said.

While snow continued Thursday, lake effect snow is heading south of Emmet County and hitting Charlevoix, Otsego and Antrim counties.

In a statement, Leirstein encourages drivers to stay informed, reduce speeds, carry emergency kits, plan travel, stay buckled up, stay off phones and be a responsible neighbor.

"I want to express my gratitude to the residents of Emmet County for their cooperation and support during these recent winter storms," he wrote. "Your adherence to safety guidelines plays a vital role in preventing accidents and keeping our community safe."

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Road commissions work to keep up with 'constant barrage' of snowfall