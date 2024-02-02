Crews working to clean up after Arcola grain bin collapse

Feb. 2—ARCOLA — The cause of a grain bin collapse in Arcola remains unknown as of Friday morning.

Sabrina Burkiewicz, external communications manager for Growmark, Inc., confirmed that a bin located on property at the intersection of Illinois 133 and U.S. 45 collapsed Thursday night.

No injuries were reported, and the cause has yet to be determined, she said. Structural engineers and local authorities were on site Friday morning to assess the situation.

Burkiewicz said demolition and reclamation companies and other experts were also there to begin "the delicate process of cleanup."

She explained that heavy equipment will remove the grain on the ground, but engineers must proceed carefully with cleaning up the damaged bins, as they are connected to other bins on-site.

Burkiewicz added Growmark wants to thank the first responders who addressed the incident.

"We're grateful for their sense of urgency and expertise as they worked to secure the site and ensure our neighbors around the facility were safe," she said. "We are now focused on ensuring the swift but safe restoration of the site."