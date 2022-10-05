Crews working on temporary bridges to Florida's barrier islands after Ian's destruction
Hurricane Ian knocked out multiple parts of the Sanibel Causeway, leaving no land access to Sanibel and Captiva for days.
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Standing on the banks of a Cape Coral canal where homes were hit hard by Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis sent the message Monday that no matter the cost of repairs needed to restore electricity, water and transportation to the region, money is no object.
Trucks were deployed Monday to Pine Island, and a temporary fix could be ready by week's end, DeSantis said.
What we know about LCEC's restoration of Cape Coral.
Here is what you need to know about the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Lee County, including Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel, Pine Island and Cape Coral.
A warning for Hurricane Ian's victims: Even in Friendswood, which seemed well positioned to recover from disaster, residents still fell through the cracks.
The search for survivors continues. Project Dynamo discusses how they are rescuing people and what they've seen in Sanibel-Captiva and Fort Myers.
Fox 4 reporter Kennan Scott reports on the efforts that Sanibel Island is taking to get their residents back on the Island. Hurricane Passes are being introduced to let people get on the island.
A Fort Myers man who survived Hurricane Ian tells his story as he is now unable to return to his home.
The City of Sanibel announced today that residents of the island will be allowed to return tomorrow with a re-entry pass.
Betty and Hubert Toney have lost count of all the hurricanes they've lived through since moving into their house in the modest Dunbar neighborhood of Fort Myers, Florida, in 1958. The powerful Category 4 hurricane sheared the roof off the Toneys' green flat-top home, leaving the interior exposed to the torrential rain. "I guess it really took a beating," said Betty Toney, 81, of the house where she and Hubert raised their two children, as well as a dozen nieces and nephews.
Sanibel City Manager Dana Souza said home and business inspections will begin Monday and residents must wait for that to be done before returning