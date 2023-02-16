Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) investors are sitting on a loss of 57% if they invested three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 58% in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 55% in a year. But it's up 7.5% in the last week.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Crexendo didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Crexendo saw its revenue grow by 36% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 16% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Crexendo shareholders are down 55% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.9%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Crexendo has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

