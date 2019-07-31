CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that CRH Medical Corporation (TSE:CRH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for CRH Medical

How Much Debt Does CRH Medical Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 CRH Medical had debt of US$64.1m, up from US$59.7m in one year. However, it does have US$5.60m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$58.5m.

TSX:CRH Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is CRH Medical's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CRH Medical had liabilities of US$14.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$63.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.60m and US$20.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$52.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since CRH Medical has a market capitalization of US$197.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While CRH Medical's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.1 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 5.4 last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. Sadly, CRH Medical's EBIT actually dropped 4.2% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CRH Medical can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.