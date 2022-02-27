CRH Is Said to Near $3.8 Billion Sale of Oldcastle Unit to KPS

Aaron Kirchfeld and Kiel Porter
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- CRH Plc, one of the world’s biggest building materials companies, is nearing a deal to sell its Oldcastle Building Envelope unit to buyout firm KPS Capital Partners for about $3.8 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Dublin-based CRH and the New York-based private equity firm could announce an agreement as soon as this week, said the people who asked not to be identified because negotiations are private. While KPS is poised to beat out several other suitors, talks could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said.

A representative for CRH declined to comment and KPS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

CRH, which has a market capitalization of about $34 billion, began a sale process last year for Oldcastle, which generates around $300 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, the people said at the time. The unit makes glass building products for projects ranging from storefronts and building entrances to shower enclosures and skylights.

Chief Executive Officer Albert Manifold has helped build CRH into a leading European and North American provider of materials and services used for buildings and roads through serial transactions. The company, whose roots go back to the merger of two Irish companies in 1970, had revenue of more than $27 billion and over 76,000 employees in 29 countries, according to its website.

CRH is scheduled to present full-year 2021 earnings on March 3.

The decision to sell Oldcastle comes during a rush of proposed building products deals, driven by private equity firms. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice earlier this month made an offer to buy the outstanding shares of publicly traded Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. while investment firm Strategic Value Partners agreed to buy Associated Materials in January.

KPS makes controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies and had $13.1 billion of assets under management as of December 31, according to its website.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Economists Moving Up Expectations for Southeast Asia Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists have brought forward their expectations on when some central banks in Southeast Asia, including in Indonesia and Malaysia, will raise their benchmark rates as they battle inflation.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’West Cuts Some Russian Ban

  • High school basketball: City and Southern Section championship results

    High school basketball: City and Southern Section championship results for Saturday, Feb. 26.

  • Pitchers begin adjusting to roles in Vanderbilt baseball's series sweep of Army

    Vanderbilt baseball swept Army this weekend with scores of 7-2, 10-7 and 6-0.

  • Billionaire Forrest to Develop A$3 Billion Renewables Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Andrew Forrest’s investment arm will develop a A$3 billion ($2.2 billion) wind, solar and battery facility in Australia that’s billed as the largest renewable energy precinct in the southern hemisphere. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Wes

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

  • Former Sears Landlord Seritage Is Said to Consider a Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Seritage Growth Properties, a real estate investment trust that emerged from the Sears bankruptcy, is exploring strategic alternatives including a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’West

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely get it wrong

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman & Lead Director Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), S. Ishrak, Has Just Spent US$497k Buying 31% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • Elite investors have formed a quiet consensus: 2022 is going to be very, very ugly for the stock market

    In Insider Weekly: Wall Street's on the verge of a washout, CoStar is undergoing a mass exodus, and Bumble staffers fume over equity.

  • This key factor will determine if a bottom in the stock market has been reached and a rally can resume, quant trading firm says

    "If war, inflation and the Fed tip the US economy into a recession, then historical precedence points to more downside," SIG's Chris Murphy said.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Warren Buffett calls out a spike in deceptive earnings, bemoans a lack of bargains, and trumpets Berkshire Hathaway's 'Four Giants' in his shareholder letter

    The investor touted Berkshire's enormous scale and tax contributions, and eulogized the boss of one of the conglomerate's businesses.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Consider After Their Sharp Declines This Year

    After a stumbling start to 2022, the Nasdaq Composite is still trading well into correction territory. The tech-heavy market index is down 14%, highlighting the punishment many tech stocks have endured recently. Of course, many growth tech stocks have been slammed even worse during this period.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Mark Cuban Says This Is Your Best Investment

    Mark Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur who is well known for serving as one of the main "sharks" on the popular show Shark Tank. Cuban knows quite a bit about investing, so listening to his advice could be smart if you're trying to figure out what to do with your money. Although there are many different kinds of investments, Cuban recommends a particular one for maximizing your potential returns.

  • These 3 Income ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Investors looking for good, reliable income can get the job done right with a collection of only three funds.