What Is CRH's (ISE:CRG) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

CRH (ISE:CRG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 46% in the last month alone, although it is still down 27% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 16% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does CRH Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

CRH's P/E of 12.62 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, CRH has a higher P/E than the average company (10.0) in the basic materials industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that CRH shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that CRH grew EPS by a stonking 25% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 21%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does CRH's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

CRH's net debt equates to 27% of its market capitalization. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On CRH's P/E Ratio

CRH trades on a P/E ratio of 12.6, which is fairly close to the IE market average of 12.4. When you consider the impressive EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market has questions about whether rapid EPS growth will be sustained. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about CRH recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 8.6 to 12.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.