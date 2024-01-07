Cribbs Causeway plans could see more than 120 homes built

More than 120 new homes could be built near a popular shopping complex if plans are approved.

The application by developers Taylor Wimpey includes 126 dwellings west of Cribbs Causeway, off Berwick Drive, behind Clifton Rugby ground.

The plans include 32 affordable homes.

It is hoped the site will form part of the Berwick Green development, which will include up to 1,000 homes, a food shop, primary school, GP surgery and a community centre.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Berwick development will also include a dentist surgery.

South Gloucestershire Council will decide on the application for the site, which lies just outside Bristol's borders, soon.

Bristol City Council has also been asked to comment on the plans.

The first phase of the development saw homes going on sale along the A4018, which is close to Junction 17 of the M5, early in 2023.

