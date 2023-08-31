Crick residents fear tree felling at new estate

The online petition campaigning against the possible tree felling received nearly 300 signatures

An online petition campaigning against the possible removal of 16 trees at a new-build estate has received almost 300 signatures.

Parish councillors in Crick, Northamptonshire, said they have been told the trees at Fallowfields could be chopped down due to maintenance costs.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it had not yet completed a survey of the trees.

Petition organiser Sally Vasudeva said: "Everybody is totally outraged."

Residents estimated the trees were only 25 years old on the new estate

The Fallowfields development was completed by David Wilson Homes in 2017.

The trees, thought to be hornbeam, were believed to have been planted 25 years ago.

Crick Parish Council understands that WNC has told the developer's contractor that the trees will need to be removed once the council takes over maintenance of the estate roads.

Climate change

Another resident, Kevin Merry, pointed out the trees were an important offset for carbon emissions and noise pollution.

"When you walk into this estate and see these trees, it's just a wonderful feeling," added Mr Merry, who said the trees were one of the reasons he purchased his property.

Other residents highlighted their importance for flood management, while some pointed to WNC's commitment to tackling climate change and tree replanting.

WNC declined to comment before having completed a survey at the site.

A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes said it was working closely with the parish council and WNC's highways department to "reach an outcome that does not involve cutting down the trees".

"We do not wish to remove the trees at our Fallowfields development and are surprised and disappointed that [highways] no longer wishes to adopt them when the site is finished," they said.

The Save Fallowfields Trees petition on the council website has so far received 286 signatures.

