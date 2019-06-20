Cricket-Warner hits 166 as Australia rack up 368 against Bangladesh

NOTTINGHAM, England June 20 (Reuters) - In-form opener David Warner hit 166, the highest score of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as Australia racked up 368 in 49 overs against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday as rain forced the teams off early with six balls remaining.

Warner, whose second century took his tournament-leading tally to 447 and captain Aaron Finch, with 396 to his name, yet again laid the platform with a carefully-constructed opening stand of 121.

Usman Khawaja added 89, though not at a speed Australian fans would have wanted as the pace slowed, before Glenn Maxwell picked it up by smashing 32 from 14 balls before being run out.

Soumya Sarkar was the best of the Bangladesh bowlers, taking three for 58 in eight overs, with Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey still at the crease before a heavy shower ended the action prematurely.

The umpires will decide, depending on the length of the break, whether Australia will resume their innings or whether the match will be reduced to 49 overs per side.

Having chased down 322 with eight overs to spare against the West Indies on Monday week and with Trent Bridge a traditionally high-scoring venue, Bangladesh will have some hope of claiming the victory they almost certainly need to maintain their hopes of reaching the semi-finals. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Christian Radnedge)