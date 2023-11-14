Cricket World Cup has been a procession for India, losing would be an embarrassment

David Beckham will be a guest of honour at the biggest match of the World Cup when India play New Zealand in a semi-final tomorrow that does not need any more star quality to make it a grand occasion.

Fans have been warned about online ticket scams as they clamour for a seat at the Wankhede Stadium, where a nation expects India to continue their march to the final after nine wins from nine matches and complete domination of their rivals in the group stage.

Just in case supporters get too carried away celebrating, an insurance company is offering cover worth up to 5000 rupees (£50) for 100 rupees (£1) in the event of “accidental slips at home” during the match or getting hit by the ball at the game. The embarrassment of falling over celebrating a six by Virat Kohli will pale into insignificance compared to the loss of face if India do not sweep aside New Zealand and set up a final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, to put the cap on what has been a procession so far.

Many expect a crowning of India on Sunday, a moment of national pride in a stadium named after the prime minister and hosted in the seat of power of his governing party, the BJP. If that final ends up being contested by New Zealand instead expect empty seats in the VVIP stand.

India have milked home advantage to the maximum and their 100 per cent record has allowed them, and their supporters, to relax. There have been no scares, so no doom and gloom. Although this being Indian cricket, rows are never far away. Gautam Gambhir, former India opener, copped flack on social media on Tuesday for saying India look a far happier team under Rohit Sharma than his predecessors, which was viewed by Kohli zealots as dig at their man. Lose to New Zealand, and fail at the semi-final stage for the third time in a row, and the mood will turn dark and introspective.

Rohit Sharma has marshalled India masterfully through the World Cup so far - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

India are the standout side, have crushed their nearest rivals and only wobbled once, when at two for three, in their opening match against Australia. Had Mitchell Marsh not dropped Kohli on 12, India would have been 20 for four. Instead they won by six wickets, Kohli scoring 85.

Since that Marsh drop it has been a total walkover. India have won their last four games by whopping margins: 160, 243, 302 and 100 runs. They humiliated the second best team in the tournament, South Africa, bowling them out for 83 at Eden Gardens. Kohli is the tournament’s top run scorer with 594 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 99, feasting on bowlers reeling from the starts given to India in the powerplay by Rohit (503 runs at 55.88). India’s batsmen are averaging six runs more than other teams and taking wickets at 14 runs cheaper than New Zealand.

They possess what has been described as their best-ever ODI attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets at 15) and Mohammad Shami (16 wickets at 9), who have targeted the stumps and nipped the ball around with picture perfect seam positions. The quicks are balanced out by left arm spinner Ravi Jadeja (16 at 28) and left arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (14 at 22). There is just no weak link.

Their matches have been sell outs, stands packed by a sea of blue shirted devotees who have snapped up the official replica top from the Adidas stores for 4,999 rupees (£50) or the knockoffs outside the stadiums for ten times less.

India criss-crossed the country, playing in nine different cities. It was helpful, to put it mildly, they played Pakistan in the 100,000 capacity Modi Stadium, the most intimidating venue for the visitors given the government’s stance towards their neighbours. “It didn’t seem like an ICC event to be honest,” said Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. “It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event.” Conspiracy theorists, and there are plenty of those around in cricket, looked at India’s last group game against the Netherlands and spotted a net run rate booster if they needed it, which they didn’t. India still filled their boots with all of the top five scoring fifties, two going on to hundreds.

Nothing other than a World Cup win will satisy India's fanbase - Shutterstock/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

India’s problem is they are playing New Zealand, who have a free pass because they carry no weight of expectation and are used to underdog status. New Zealand used it to their advantage in 2019, squeezing into the final four and beating India in a semi-final at Old Trafford that was played across two days due to rain. India had topped the group that time as well. They have lost just three matches from 26 in the past ten years at World Cups. The trouble is, two of them were knockouts.

New Zealand’s best chance is batting first: the average first innings score in this World Cup in Mumbai is 357 for six but 188 for nine when chasing. Trent Boult is having a quiet tournament by his standards but one inspired spell from him under the lights and suddenly India’s lower order, that has not been tested, will be exposed to the pressure. Whisper it, but Kohli has an average of just 12 in World Cup knockout matches.

If Kohli needs consoling on Wednesday night, Beckham, who is in India as a Unicef ambassador, can offer a knowing shoulder to cry on. He is familiar with what it feels like to fall short in World Cups.

