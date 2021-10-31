Cricut Black Friday sales just dropped: Save up to $150 on the must-have craft machine

Cricut Black Friday sales are here with massive markdowns on cult-favorite cutting machines and accessories.

Do-it-yourselfers rejoice—Cricut Black Friday sales are finally here. If you're itching to make DIY Christmas gifts, you can pick up the Cricut maker, a crafting essential, right now for a massive markdown.

During the early Cricut Black Friday sale the craft retailer is offering as much as $150 off its cult-favorite smart cutting machine and massive markdowns on other models and accessories, like the Cricut mug press.

Looking for a holiday gift for the crafter in your life? Consider the Cricut Explore Air 2. We put this crafting tool to the test and were impressed with its easy set up and endless possibilities. We found the machine perfect for making cards, stickers, home decor, DIY mugs and more, and thought it was an especially lucrative investment for crafters who sell on Etsy. "I couldn't be more impressed with the machine's ability to quickly cut out even the most complex patterns," our tester said. Usually ringing up at $249.99, you can take home this smart machine for just $169.99 during the Cricut Black Friday sale—a savings of $80.

Shop Cricut Black Friday sales for up to $150 in savings.

For even more savings and crafting possibilities, you can pick up the Cricut Maker, down from $399.99 to $249.99 right now—a $150 markdown. This customer-favorite crafting machine is designed to cut more than 300 materials and is 10 times more powerful than other Cricut models, according to the brand. This Bluetooth enabled smart device is compatible with plenty of Cricut tools and extras, so you'll be able to easily make all the DIY Christmas gifts of your dreams.

Whether you want to gift a best-selling Cricut machine to a loved one this holiday season or pick one up for yourself with just enough time to make DIY gifts and personalized Christmas cards, you won't want to miss these Cricut Black Friday sales.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cricut Black Friday sales are finally here