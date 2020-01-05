Cries of 'Revenge Is Coming' at Funerals for Slain Commanders in Iraq

Protesters chant anti-U.S. slogans during a demonstration against the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, close to United States' consulate in Istanbul, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Soleimani, Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soar in the wake of the targeted killing.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

BAGHDAD — As Iraq held joint funeral services on Saturday for two revered military leaders killed in an American drone strike near the Baghdad airport this past week, tens of thousands of pro-Iranian fighters marched through Baghdad, waving flags and chanting that “revenge is coming” to the United States.

The surprise killing on Friday of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s regional security strategy, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a powerful Iraqi militia commander and government official, threatened to shift fault lines across the Middle East.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed “forceful revenge” as the country mourned the death of Soleimani and calls have accelerated to eject the United States from Iraq. Across the region, fears are rising that the shadow war that had been building between the United States and Iran could suddenly escalate into a wide-ranging conflict.

Soleimani, 62, spent much of his life building Iran’s network of ties with militant groups across the Middle East, including in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The extent of that network added to the uncertainty about how Iran might respond to his killing. If it chose to, Tehran could do so by relying on allied forces in any of those places to target American troops, or allies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia or other countries in the Persian Gulf.

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security updated its National Terrorism Advisory System to warn that Iran “is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States.” The system’s bulletins, which are shared among law enforcement across the country, also reiterated that there was no current, specific, credible threat against the U.S.

But experts said it remained unclear how, when and even whether Iran would make good on its threats of vengeance. They noted that the country had to balance its need to show resolve against a staunch enemy and its reluctance to thrust itself into a full-scale war with the United States, a much stronger power. That led some scholars to suggest that Iran’s response could end up being underwhelming.

“Technically, Iran could attack U.S. bases in Syria or in Iraq, but that would drive an even greater retaliation from the United States that I don’t think even Iran would wish to happen,” said Lina Khatib, the head of the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House, a London-based research institute.

“I may be in the minority here, but I think with this new development, despite Iran’s outlandish statements, ultimately Iran has been pushed into a corner,” she added.

The funeral services were held against a backdrop of extreme regional tension as Iran and the United States signaled they could be on the brink of a potentially catastrophic war. Since the killings of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, neither side has made another move — although both have made threats.

At the joint funerals, as close to a state ceremony in Iraq as any since the fall of Saddam Hussein, a key pillar of Iran’s regional reach was on display in Baghdad. Many of the mourners were members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, militias that came together to fight the Islamic State and are now overseen by the Iraqi security forces.

The most powerful of those militias are affiliated with Iran; their fighters wore somber faces and black clothes as they marched carrying the flags of their groups. They chanted: “The blood of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis will not be spilled in vain. Revenge is coming.”

The loss of al-Muhandis was a profound one for the Iraqi fighters, who saw him not just as a militia leader close to Iran but also as someone who had helped rally the armed groups when they first formed in 2014 to fight the Islamic State group as it threatened to sweep toward Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

The militias have since been brought under the umbrella of the Iraqi military, and al-Muhandis was their deputy head.

Many declared: “Our men do not fear America; each man dies on his day. Your voice, Abu Mahdi, remains the loudest one.”

Iran can count on a range of assets in the region, including the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthi rebels in Yemen and a range of fighting groups in Iraq and Syria that operate close to small contingents of American troops.