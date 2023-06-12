Crikey, These 17 Photos Made My Heart Burst Out Of My Throat

1. This arm covered in sawdust that looks like it belongs to the Yeti:

2. This wig listing:

3. This model of Falkor from The NeverEnding Story just chilling in someone's shed:

4. This bigfin squid that looks like the aliens from War of the Worlds:

5. This seller's toes:

6. This stack of wasps:

7. These headphones someone put on their head before they realized they were full of ants:

8. This abandoned torii gate at the end of a submerged tunnel in Japan:

9. This aircraft engine that fell out of an airplane and into someone's house:

10. This shrine to Jessica Simpson in an abandoned house:

11. This centipede nest:

12. This model of an owl without feathers:

13. This doll hiding behind a hospital door:

14. This chandelier that's really cool and all, but like, what if it falls?:

15. This driver who seemingly has no features:

16. This fish:

17. And finally, this knitted onesie:

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying