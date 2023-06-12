Crikey, These 17 Photos Made My Heart Burst Out Of My Throat

·1 min read

1.This arm covered in sawdust that looks like it belongs to the Yeti:

u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com
2.This wig listing:

u/360inMotion / Via reddit.com
3.This model of Falkor from The NeverEnding Story just chilling in someone's shed:

u/MirrorUniverseCapt / Via reddit.com
4.This bigfin squid that looks like the aliens from War of the Worlds:

u/Monsur_Ausuhnom / Via reddit.com
5.This seller's toes:

u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com
6.This stack of wasps:

u/brian_m1982 / Via reddit.com
7.These headphones someone put on their head before they realized they were full of ants:

u/limajhonny69 / Via reddit.com
8.This abandoned torii gate at the end of a submerged tunnel in Japan:

u/Homunculus_316 / Via reddit.com
9.This aircraft engine that fell out of an airplane and into someone's house:

u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com
10.This shrine to Jessica Simpson in an abandoned house:

u/razor_mittens / Via reddit.com
11.This centipede nest:

u/Crap_Robot / Via reddit.com
12.This model of an owl without feathers:

u/Arcedamnion76 / Via reddit.com
13.This doll hiding behind a hospital door:

u/Emang3313x / Via reddit.com
14.This chandelier that's really cool and all, but like, what if it falls?:

u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com
15.This driver who seemingly has no features:

u/caprianna / Via reddit.com
16.This fish:

u/mai-moi / Via reddit.com
17.And finally, this knitted onesie:

u/CroakyPyrex / Via reddit.com
H/T: r/oddlyterrifying