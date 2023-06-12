Crikey, These 17 Photos Made My Heart Burst Out Of My Throat
1.This arm covered in sawdust that looks like it belongs to the Yeti:
2.This wig listing:
3.This model of Falkor from The NeverEnding Story just chilling in someone's shed:
4.This bigfin squid that looks like the aliens from War of the Worlds:
5.This seller's toes:
6.This stack of wasps:
7.These headphones someone put on their head before they realized they were full of ants:
8.This abandoned torii gate at the end of a submerged tunnel in Japan:
9.This aircraft engine that fell out of an airplane and into someone's house:
10.This shrine to Jessica Simpson in an abandoned house:
11.This centipede nest:
12.This model of an owl without feathers:
13.This doll hiding behind a hospital door:
14.This chandelier that's really cool and all, but like, what if it falls?:
15.This driver who seemingly has no features:
16.This fish:
17.And finally, this knitted onesie:
H/T: r/oddlyterrifying